A Clever Sunken Roof Fills a London Terrace House with Light

Bracketed by obstacles on both sides, this terrace house in London's East End severely lacked an outdoor connection. At the behest of its residents, Scenario Architecture added windows, repositioned the stairwell, and implemented mostly white finishes. The roof was outfitted with wood panelling and potted plants, and a section of it was sunken into the main living space below. Dipping down as a laminate nodule, it is the rebuild’s standout feature: a device that adds light and enables the owners to keep an eye on their kids as they play inside and out.