A Southern Californian Midcentury With Japanese Influences Asks $3.13M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow light and garden views to saturate this post-and-beam midcentury in Pasadena, California.

Designed in 1960 by architect Hideo Matsunaga, this midcentury post-and-beam is set behind a gated stone wall and overlooks private, garden grounds. The home incorporates Japanese design elements throughout, with walls of glass providing gorgeous views of the surrounding greenery. Now, this stunning property is on the market for $3,125,000. Scroll through for a tour.

The discreet, private entrance to the residence has a Japanese country home-meets-midcentury modern vibe.

The home features a generous wraparound terrace with direct access to the great room. 

A brick, wood-burning fireplace anchors the area.

The open-plan great room allows fluidity between functional spaces, while the vaulted wood ceiling contributes to a sense of spaciousness.

Direct access to the veranda, combined with the extensive use of wood and ample glazing, brings a strong sense of the outdoors in.  

The open kitchen boasts stainless-steel appliances and warm, wood cabinetry. 

The kitchen also has direct access to the outdoor deck for easy use of the home's deluxe barbecue station. 

The barbecue area has easy kitchen access and features built-in seating for entertaining. 

Old-growth trees frame the property. 

The wraparound deck enhances the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. 

A spiral staircase leads to the lower level. 

A private wing contains three bedrooms, including the master suite. A fourth bedroom is located downstairs. 

The master bath suite. 

The spa-like master bath even has a relaxing wet room. 

Homeowners get a pampered experience in the wet room.

The bedroom wing also offers access to a private courtyard.  

The large lot is beautifully landscaped and dramatically lit at night. 

420 Lakeview Road, Pasadena is now being listed $3,125,000 by Jimmy Wilson at Deasy Penner. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com. 

