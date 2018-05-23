A Southern Californian Midcentury With Japanese Influences Asks $3.13M
Floor-to-ceiling windows allow light and garden views to saturate this post-and-beam midcentury in Pasadena, California.
Designed in 1960 by architect Hideo Matsunaga, this midcentury post-and-beam is set behind a gated stone wall and overlooks private, garden grounds. The home incorporates Japanese design elements throughout, with walls of glass providing gorgeous views of the surrounding greenery. Now, this stunning property is on the market for $3,125,000. Scroll through for a tour.
420 Lakeview Road, Pasadena is now being listed $3,125,000 by Jimmy Wilson at Deasy Penner. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.