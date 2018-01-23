An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market

Built in 1951, the midcentury property at 2179 Mandeville Canyon is a piece of architectural history—and one of the earliest works by iconic Case Study architect Pierre Koenig.

A stylish, standout home with excellent bones, the home hasn't been on the market since 1960 and is now being offered in an off-market sale by Maurice Woolf and Bethany Colson Woolf of Californian Estates.