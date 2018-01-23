An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
A meticulously maintained, architectural time capsule in L.A. is available for the first time since 1960.

Built in 1951, the midcentury property at 2179 Mandeville Canyon is a piece of architectural history—and one of the earliest works by iconic Case Study architect Pierre Koenig.  

A stylish, standout home with excellent bones, the home hasn't been on the market since 1960 and is now being offered in an off-market sale by Maurice Woolf and Bethany Colson Woolf of Californian Estates

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 1 of 10
The 2,821-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath abode features period touches that include tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, wood-paneled walls, and a stone fireplace. 

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 2 of 10
An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 3 of 10
Floor-to-ceiling windows are employed throughout the property, allowing natural light to enter and emphasizing a sense of indoor-outdoor living. 

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 4 of 10
An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 5 of 10
An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 6 of 10
An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 7 of 10

Nestled in the hills in the quiet, upscale neighborhood of Brentwood on Los Angeles' west side, the house has a strong sense of privacy and is surrounded by stunning canyon views.

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 8 of 10

The home's steel framework makes it reminiscent of the Case Study homes Koenig is known for. 

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 9 of 10

Atomic Age architect Josef van der Kar made subsequent additions and updates, and renowned Japanese landscape architect Koichi Kawana molded the 27,612-square-foot lot.

An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market - Photo 10 of 10

For more information, visit the listing online.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.