An Exceptional Midcentury by Case Study Architect Pierre Koenig Hits the Market
Built in 1951, the midcentury property at 2179 Mandeville Canyon is a piece of architectural history—and one of the earliest works by iconic Case Study architect Pierre Koenig.
A stylish, standout home with excellent bones, the home hasn't been on the market since 1960 and is now being offered in an off-market sale by Maurice Woolf and Bethany Colson Woolf of Californian Estates.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The 2,821-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath abode features period touches that include tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, clerestory windows, wood-paneled walls, and a stone fireplace.
Floor-to-ceiling windows are employed throughout the property, allowing natural light to enter and emphasizing a sense of indoor-outdoor living.
Nestled in the hills in the quiet, upscale neighborhood of Brentwood on Los Angeles' west side, the house has a strong sense of privacy and is surrounded by stunning canyon views.
The home's steel framework makes it reminiscent of the Case Study homes Koenig is known for.
Atomic Age architect Josef van der Kar made subsequent additions and updates, and renowned Japanese landscape architect Koichi Kawana molded the 27,612-square-foot lot.
For more information, visit the listing online.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.