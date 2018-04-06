This "Almost Cube" House Offers Mesmerizing Views of the Chilean Coast

Casa Casi Cubo—otherwise known as the "almost cube" house—takes its name on account of its asymmetrical shape, which has been described as an "abstract deformation of a parallelepiped volume." Designed by Santiago–based LAND Arquitectos in collaboration with architect Javier Lorenzo, this angular residence houses floor-to-ceiling glazed walls to maximize sea views and infuse serenity.

By distorting the standard cuboid form, the architects developed an irregularly shaped, single-story structure with an angled, undulating roof.

The interior houses a roof with low pitched sections that peak above the dining area, as well as the bedrooms, to create higher ceilings in these two parts of the house.

Exposed pine trusses support the roof structure.

The exposed wood trusses serve as an interesting decorative feature that adds a warm, earthy contrast to the sleek and modern white kitchen. For additional brightness in this area, numerous skylights with red-painted wood panels were incorporated into the ceiling.

The light wood floors and glossy white kitchen give the interior a bright and minimalist feel.

To maximize the seaside views, the entire exterior wall of the house was glazed. The living area and bedrooms were arranged along the sea-facing length of the house, while the storage spaces and bathrooms were positioned on the land-facing side for more privacy.

An asymmetrical roof gives the house abstract, sculptural character.

The architects wrapped the interior of the main house in a "second skin" of pine in order to create pavilion-like outdoor spaces on three sides of the house.

A bedroom looks out to stunning coastal views.

They used slatted pine screens for this second skin, which helps shield the house against strong coastal winds, while still allowing gentle breezes to seep in and circulate throughout the porches.

Structural Insulated Panel Ecowall (SIP) and pinewood shield the outdoor porches of the home, but also allow gentle breezes of fresh air to seep in and circulate.

The slatted pine wood extensions add to the highly transparent nature of the house, while still providing privacy.

The latticework of the screens allows light to enter the porches, casting ever-shifting shadows as the sun moves across the house through the day.

On the side porch is an outdoor grilling area that's perfect for entertaining. There are also multi-level benches arranged around the fire pit where friends family can gather.

Large openings in the latticework facade brings in warming sunshine and fresh sea breezes.

Fully glazed sliding doors connect the kitchen to the side porch, and the bedrooms are accessible through the sheltered back porch.

A peek at the cross-sectional drawing.