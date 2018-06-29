A Beautifully Restored Brooklyn Brownstone Is Listed at $4M
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
After a total renovation, a historic home becomes a modern masterpiece while keeping its charm intact.

Recently treated to a complete renovation by Brooklyn–based architect and designer Elizabeth Roberts, an Italianate brownstone has been beautifully redesigned for modern-day living. Measuring just under 20-feet wide by 40-feet deep, this property consists of an upper five-bedroom triplex, a lush rear garden, an enormous storage cellar, as well as a two-bedroom garden apartment. Now, the chic abode is being listed for $4,000,000. Scroll ahead for a fascinating peek inside.

The kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, countertops in French Blue de Savoie marble, and a Pullman rolling ladder.

The pièce de résistance, however, is a one-of-a-kind Grillworks grill. Located in a refurbished wood-burning fireplace, it has been clad in striking tiles from Heath Ceramics and is flanked by open shelving. 

The parlor floor features an open floor plan that maximizes the interplay of light and space. A wall of casement windows frames the area, drenching the entire floor with warm natural light. 

The living room also features floor-to-ceiling windows, an original marble mantle, as well as a wood-burning fireplace. 

A beautifully designed, light-filled bathroom features a deep Victoria + Albert freestanding tub, an original marble mantle, a large black marble-topped vanity, and an encaustic concrete-tiled floor. 

This room also has a separate walk-in shower.

The spacious master bedroom has an original mantle, two built-in bookcases, and an enormous walk-in closet. 

The fourth-floor hall bathroom has double faucets over a large trough sink, a custom vanity, and black penny-round tiled floors. A pocket door separates the sink area from the tub and toilet.

 Two bright bedrooms are generously sized.

They also each feature a large closet. 

Steps lead from the deck to a lush garden. 

Located at the intersection of Park Slope, Boerum Hill, and Prospect Heights, the area offers easy access to an abundance of restaurants, cafes, and shops, including The Brooklyn Academy of Music, Barclay's Arena, and Prospect Park.

359 Bergen Street is now being offered for $4,000,000 by Lee Solomon of Brown Harris Stevens. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

