A Beautifully Restored Brooklyn Brownstone Is Listed at $4M
Recently treated to a complete renovation by Brooklyn–based architect and designer Elizabeth Roberts, an Italianate brownstone has been beautifully redesigned for modern-day living. Measuring just under 20-feet wide by 40-feet deep, this property consists of an upper five-bedroom triplex, a lush rear garden, an enormous storage cellar, as well as a two-bedroom garden apartment. Now, the chic abode is being listed for $4,000,000. Scroll ahead for a fascinating peek inside.
359 Bergen Street is now being offered for $4,000,000 by Lee Solomon of Brown Harris Stevens. See the full listing here.
