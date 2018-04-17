This 1969 Camper Receives a Chic DIY Revamp on a Tight Budget

After being inspired by friends who had successfully completed a camper makeover, Matt and Beau, the couple behind the lifestyle blog Probably This, set out to find their own trailer to renovate.

The search led them to a 1969 Globestar in West Virginia, which they soon named "Rosie." Although the outdated camper was in need of repair, the dynamic duo embarked on a three-month remodel to bring new life to their vacation home on wheels. Now, Rosie boasts a lighter color palette with warm wood accents, while still retaining much of her vintage charm.