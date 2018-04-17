This 1969 Camper Receives a Chic DIY Revamp on a Tight Budget
After being inspired by friends who had successfully completed a camper makeover, Matt and Beau, the couple behind the lifestyle blog Probably This, set out to find their own trailer to renovate.
The search led them to a 1969 Globestar in West Virginia, which they soon named "Rosie." Although the outdated camper was in need of repair, the dynamic duo embarked on a three-month remodel to bring new life to their vacation home on wheels. Now, Rosie boasts a lighter color palette with warm wood accents, while still retaining much of her vintage charm.
To learn more about Rosie's renovation, check out the detailed tutorials here.
Project Credits:
Design: Probably This
Carpentry: Chad Robin of Totem Woodworks
Custom Exterior Paint: Faye Kaucher Bell
Light fixtures: Sazerac Stitches
Mattress: Bear
Linens: West Elm
Wallpaper: Hygge and West
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample