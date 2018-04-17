Try Dwell+ For Free
This 1969 Camper Receives a Chic DIY Revamp on a Tight Budget
By Melissa Dalton
A couple thoughtfully remodel an old camper to ensure the trailer's vintage personality shines.

After being inspired by friends who had successfully completed a camper makeover, Matt and Beau, the couple behind the lifestyle blog Probably This, set out to find their own trailer to renovate. 

The search led them to a 1969 Globestar in West Virginia, which they soon named "Rosie." Although the outdated camper was in need of repair, the dynamic duo embarked on a three-month remodel to bring new life to their vacation home on wheels. Now, Rosie boasts a lighter color palette with warm wood accents, while still retaining much of her vintage charm. 

Starting with the exterior, the couple tweaked the original scheme by spraying the body of the trailer with a cream base color, then commissioned artist Faye Bell to paint a playful Southwest-inspired stripe.

To give the 40-square-foot floor a stylish look, peel-and-stick tile was traded for a mosaic of three-inch wood triangles cut from reclaimed Cypress.

In the petite kitchenette, the original orange-tinted enamel of the sink and stove was spruced up with concrete overlay on the counters, a hex tile backsplash, and new brass accents. The original cabinets were refreshed with the same paint color as the interior walls, then adorned with brass hinges and hex-shaped pulls.

At the dinette, the bench bases were painted cream and given new upholstery in a light gray color. The couple kept the original table and had the top covered in strips of Cypress to match the new wooden floor.

The seat base storage was converted to a fun kennel for the couple's dog, Fox.

Upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a simple wood shelf. All of the trailer's light fixtures were fabricated by Sazerac Stitches, a company based in New Orleans.

In the bed nook, a pull-out sofa was swapped out for a mattress, which is decked out in neutral and textural linens, as well as a built-in nightstand.

An accent wall at the head of the bed sports Hygge and West wallpaper in a rose pattern, which pays homage to the newly refreshed camper's name.

To learn more about Rosie's renovation, check out the detailed tutorials here

Project Credits:

Design: Probably This 

Carpentry: Chad Robin of Totem Woodworks 

Custom Exterior Paint: Faye Kaucher Bell  

Light fixtures: Sazerac Stitches  

Mattress: Bear  

Linens: West Elm  

Wallpaper: Hygge and West  

