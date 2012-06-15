A Chat with Remodelista: Market Highlights for 2012

Fans of hit interiors website Remodelista—"the online sourcebook for considered living"—take note: Remodelista will host a market event and workshops at Dwell on Design in Los Angeles next week, June 22-24. This marks Remodelista's third year at Dwell on Design. The market will feature an assortment of pieces that exemplify Remodelista's passion for handcrafted, locally-produced, artisan design, edited especially for lovers of modern design.



Attendees can meet and chat with the editors, including founding Editor-in-Chief Julie Carlson and co-founding Editor-at-Large and Market mastermind Sarah Londsale, whom we caught up with yesterday.



Tell us a little bit more about your Market concept. Is this a pop-up?



Two years ago, we started the Remodelista Markets in Mill Valley [Calif.]. We had been thinking about doing something for the holidays. The people we wanted to invite were great local makers of things, and we said, well, why don't we bring them all together and do a market? There were no great expectations at all—it was just for fun. The word 'pop-up' is such a fad, we decided to call it 'market.' The concept is simple, a table and drop cloth like an old fashioned French market. Straightforward and basic.



What inspiration guides the curation this year?



We're excited to be back, and we've chosen designs we believe will really resonate with the Dwell audience. As always for us, small-time businesses making handcrafted, or locally-produced, designs is central. For example, Ravenhill uses a local L.A. manufacturer. And we believe that the designers we are highlighting are—while becoming established already—are designers of tomorrow. It's been fabulous to help them grow in that process and we view this as a platform for that. The Market for Dwell is smaller and, naturally, more focused to Dwell. Remodelista has a minimalist point of view and this fits nicely at Dwell on Design. It's Remodelista, but it's Remodelista for Dwell. For example, we'll be featuring some hardware, lighting, and a little bit of furniture. [Our] other Markets are a bit more expanded, with things like food or holiday shopping and more jewelry. The focus here will be a bit less on soft goods, but still things you can easily carry.



According to your announcement on Remodelista, you will be featuring the works of the following designers: "Blk Pine Workshop, Brendan Ravenhill, Fleet Objects, Fruitsuper, Grain, Iacoli McAllister, Joey Roth, Ladies & Gentlemen, Mimot Studio, Olmay Home, R & L Goods, Piano Nobile, Scout Regalia, Small Trade Company, and Studiopatro." What can we expect?



I think people will really find the Aura lighting to be interesting. And I just got word that a few of our designers will be debuting new product.



In addition to the cash-and-carry market, the team will feature workshops dedicated to Remodelista's signature blend of DIY, outdoor living, and creating uncluttered interiors. Visitors can also chat with the editors about the new spinoff website, Gardenista, and sign up for the chance to win prizes.



Market hours: Friday, June 22nd, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, June 23rd, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 24th, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information at Remodelista.com. http://remodelista.com/posts/remodelista-market-at-dwell-on-design



Remodelista.com was launched in 2007 as a digital project between friends who had collectively undertaken a dozen remodels.



For registration, location, and further event information, please visit Dwell on Design.