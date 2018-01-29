A Celeb-Worthy Home in Beverly Hills Asks $6.75M

Nestled in the winding canyons of a star-studded Beverly Hills enclave, the Phineas Residence takes full advantage of the Southern Californian climate with an open plan that caters to the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. For this five-bedroom, five-bath house, development company Ground Up Los Angeles teamed up with architecture firm SPACE International and landscape designer Kathleen Ferguson, creating a luxe, modern property that maximizes rolling hillside views. Elevated ceilings and clerestory windows provide the house with ample light. Expansive sliding glass walls offer a seamless transition from the living area and master bedroom to the courtyard, which boasts an infinity pool and hot tub. A breezeway connects the main house to the cantilevered guest house and terrace, which enjoys its own kitchen, living space, and bedroom with an impressive corner window. A Control4 smart home, the Phineas Residence is fully automated for easy control of lighting, speaker systems, security, motorized shades, and the pool.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a price drop from $7,395,000.

After Jason Lev of Ground Up Los Angeles made a name for himself with Tenants of the Trees, a cocktail bar and private venue in the Silver Lake neighborhood, he brought his vision to the Phineas Residence, located in a cul-de-sac in Beverly Hills.

The entry foyer makes use of leather-finish hematite while honed basaltina slabs on the fireplace add a luxe material accent. Custom milled machiche wood makes up the interior paneling and cabinetry as well as exterior fencing, decking, and siding. The floors are wide planks of white oak.

The open plan living and dining areas benefit from a long clerestory window, while sliding doors by Metal Window Corporation blur the boundary between interior and exterior.

Boffi kitchen cabinets are a minimalist complement to Miele appliances, including a wine fridge and a built-in expresso machine. The Mini Endless pendant is by Roll & Hill.

The master bedroom also has seamless outdoor access. The covered breezeway leads to the guest house, comprised of its own living space, kitchen, and bedroom, currently being used as an office.

An Agape Spoon bathtub by Benedini Associati provides a sculptural focus in the master bathroom, which has sliding glass doors that open to a private garden area.

The guest bedroom, shown here as an office, offers an uninterrupted view of the surrounding canyon. "Walking into the space, it's just breathtaking," says JB Fung, agent and director of Aaroe Architectural.

Ann Sacks pool tile contributes to the many amenities on site.

The Phineas Residence is listed at $6,745,000. For more information, visit the property website.

