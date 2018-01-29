A Celeb-Worthy Home in Beverly Hills Asks $6.75M
Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect a price drop from $7,395,000.
Nestled in the winding canyons of a star-studded Beverly Hills enclave, the Phineas Residence takes full advantage of the Southern Californian climate with an open plan that caters to the indoor/outdoor lifestyle. For this five-bedroom, five-bath house, development company Ground Up Los Angeles teamed up with architecture firm SPACE International and landscape designer Kathleen Ferguson, creating a luxe, modern property that maximizes rolling hillside views. Elevated ceilings and clerestory windows provide the house with ample light. Expansive sliding glass walls offer a seamless transition from the living area and master bedroom to the courtyard, which boasts an infinity pool and hot tub. A breezeway connects the main house to the cantilevered guest house and terrace, which enjoys its own kitchen, living space, and bedroom with an impressive corner window. A Control4 smart home, the Phineas Residence is fully automated for easy control of lighting, speaker systems, security, motorized shades, and the pool.
The Phineas Residence is listed at $6,745,000. For more information, visit the property website.
