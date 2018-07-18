A Shabby Attic Becomes a Chic, Cathedral-Style Living Space
After Mandy and Ivan acquired the attic above their top-floor flat in London, the duo made the unusual choice of pursuing a loft conversion rather than turning the extra space into a traditional two-story apartment. Enlisting the services of local architecture firm JaK Studio, the young couple have dramatically transformed their home with the addition of a riveting, cathedral-style living space.
"Clients normally approach us to extend their roof space to squeeze in extra kids' bedrooms, but Mandy and Ivan are not your average clients," explains William Deleporte, a project architect at JaK Studio.
"Being myself from Paris, we drew reference to the classic artist lofts of the city. Using this as inspiration, we created some ideas for them and they were drawn to a dramatic vertical space straight away," he adds. "It’s not something you tend to see in London, as most people go for the increased floor space over height."
Since Mandy and Ivan live in a large detached Victorian property, the process of gaining approval from the planning department for such a radical renovation proved to be quite a challenge.
Yet, close collaboration with the planning officer, along with a sensitive design approach, has mitigated concerns regarding the project’s impact on the period building’s external appearance.
