A Holiday Apartment in Poland With the Perfect Mix of Vintage and Custom Furniture

Loft Kolasiński, an acclaimed interiors and product design studio, knows furniture. According to their website, when they're not scouring auctions and "befriending collectors all over Europe," they are designing individualized solutions for clients to be fabricated in their favorite carpentry shop. (In 2015, they debuted their first official collection, called Public Project. Check it out and their portfolio here.)

The secret to their adept mix? They seek out furniture from the 1920s through the 1970s, and during the restoration process, always "preserve the original character of the object."



For this apartment in the seaside resort of Międzyzdroje in northwestern Poland, the team assembled a tight blend of refurbished vintage finds with sleek oiled-oak items of their own creation, such as the mirror in the photo above. White-washed walls and light wood floors provide the ideal backdrop to let their selections stand out.