This Stunning Home Hugs the Contours of an Oak-Covered Hill

Set among the old-growth oaks and rolling hills of the Santa Lucia Preserve in Northern California's Carmel Valley, this stunning, L-shaped residence by San Francisco–based architecture firm Sagan Piechota takes its shape from the contours of the land.

The program is split between two structures connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge. The separation of the main living spaces from the master and guest suites opens up the floor plan, allowing a strong connection to the outdoors.