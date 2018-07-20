This Stunning Home Hugs the Contours of an Oak-Covered Hill
Set among the old-growth oaks and rolling hills of the Santa Lucia Preserve in Northern California's Carmel Valley, this stunning, L-shaped residence by San Francisco–based architecture firm Sagan Piechota takes its shape from the contours of the land.
The program is split between two structures connected by an enclosed, second-story bridge. The separation of the main living spaces from the master and guest suites opens up the floor plan, allowing a strong connection to the outdoors.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Sagan Piechota Architecture
Builder/General Contractor: Stocker & Allaire General Contractors, David Stocker
Structural Engineer: Strandberg Engineering, David Strandberg
Civil Engineer: Benjamini Associates Inc., Avi Benjamini
Landscape Design Company: Bernard Trainor & Associates, Bernard Trainor
Lighting Design: Revolver Design, Michael Webb
Interior Design: Schippmann Interior Design, Susan Schippmann
Title-24 Company Contact: Monterey Energy Group, David Knight
Surveyor: Central Coast Surveyors, Dave Edson
Arborist: Maureen Hamb
Geotechnical Engineer: Soil Surveys Inc, Richard Dante
