A Carefully Restored Midcentury Hits the Market at $415K in Savannah, Georgia

This award-winning midcentury has been carefully remodeled, and even comes with a contemporary detached office in the backyard.
Inspired by the work of Joseph Eichler, architect-builder John Ahern created this three-bedroom, two-bathhome in 1954.
After being updated over the years with careful consideration, the 2,200-square-foot abode has appeared on HGTV and in several architecture magazines, and has even won the Historic Savannah Foundation President’s Award and Remodeler Magazine Silver Award.
The property features a light-filled open layout, a tongue-and-groove ceiling, an exposed brick fireplace, a state-of-the-art kitchen, as well as a detached office/library in the backyard that is referred to as the "Think Tank." Now, the home is being offered at $415,000.
5507 Woodland Drive is now being listed by Jessica Kelly of Engel & Voelkers for $415,000. See the full listing here.
