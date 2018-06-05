Try Dwell+ For FREE
A Carefully Restored Midcentury Hits the Market at $415K in Savannah, Georgia
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

A Carefully Restored Midcentury Hits the Market at $415K in Savannah, Georgia

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
View 21 Photos
This award-winning midcentury has been carefully remodeled, and even comes with a contemporary detached office in the backyard.

Inspired by the work of Joseph Eichler, architect-builder John Ahern created this three-bedroom, two-bath home in 1954. 

After being updated over the years with careful consideration, the 2,200-square-foot abode has appeared on HGTV and in several architecture magazines, and has even won the Historic Savannah Foundation President’s Award and Remodeler Magazine Silver Award. 

The stylish midcentury has an elegant profile. 

The property features a light-filled open layout, a tongue-and-groove ceiling, an exposed brick fireplace, a state-of-the-art kitchen, as well as a detached office/library in the backyard that is referred to as the "Think Tank." Now, the home is being offered at $415,000

Inside, the home features an open floor plan and an exposed brick fireplace. 

Sliding glass doors lead out from the living room to the pool deck with a built-in brick hearth. 

The soaring tongue-and-groove ceiling adds to the authentic midcentury charm. 

Shop the Look
Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin 3 Table Lamp
AlaModerna
In 1933, when Frank Lloyd Wright converted the original gymnasium of his Hillside Home School, located in Spring Green, Wisconsin, into a theater, he designed lighting pendants composed of rectangular light boxes and plywood shields to be suspended from the tall ceiling.
Shop

The interiors are white, which adds to an increased sense of space throughout. 

A groovy metal divider on the left delineates the space. 

The bright and cheery dining and kitchen area. 

The dining area features slate tile flooring.

A detail of the flooring. 

The updated kitchen maintains an authentic midcentury feel with the help of the original in-wall oven, which has been thoughtfully preserved.

A close-up of the oven. 

There are three spacious bedrooms in the home. 

The bedrooms feature original exposed wood ceilings and clerestory windows for additional natural lighting. 

The bathrooms have original tiling that is still in pristine condition. 

Behind the home is a detached office/library space with a corrugated iron exterior.

The elevated office also won an award for its sleek design. 

Bright and spacious, the backyard addition complements the main house. 

The deck of the "Think Tank" overlooks the backyard pool.

The outdoor pool deck has a brick hearth and is perfect for entertaining. 

5507 Woodland Drive is now being listed by Jessica Kelly of Engel & Voelkers for $415,000. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample