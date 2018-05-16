This Award-Winning Home in Canada Allows Two Generations to Live Under One Roof
The House on Ancaster Creek is an award-winning project created by Williamson Williamson—the Toronto-based architecture and design studio—that presents a multigenerational living scenario for aging parents to reside with their adult children.
To allow each generation autonomy, the property has been conceived as two distinct residences—each forming a separate linear bar containing the full program of a home. The L-shaped dwelling creates a landscaped courtyard setback from the street, and runs parallel to Ancaster Creek, after which the home is named.
The parents' suite occupies the ground floor, with the living and dining space anchoring the view. A second bedroom and bathroom are adjacent yet separate, as they are meant to serve as a guest room or for live-in care to accommodate the family needs.
The suite is laid out as a single-floor accessible apartment with added features to accommodate the specific challenges facing the aging parents. Among them are well-located drains and a master power switch that can be used to mitigate issues with memory loss—for example, if a sink is left running, or an oven left on.
The small second floor acts as a private master suite. This space includes an office, as well as a light-filled cantilevered bedroom that houses the best views of the creek.
Sustainability was also at the forefront of the design. To reduce the ecological footprint, energy consumption was decreased through a number of key moves.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Williamson Williamson Inc.
Builder/ General Contractor: DB Custom Homes Inc., David Bernstein
Structural Engineer: Blackwell
Cabinetry Design/Installation: BL Woodworking & Design
Doors and Windows: Torp Inc.
Photography: Ben Rahn/A-Frame
