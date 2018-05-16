This Award-Winning Home in Canada Allows Two Generations to Live Under One Roof

The House on Ancaster Creek is an award-winning project created by Williamson Williamson—the Toronto-based architecture and design studio—that presents a multigenerational living scenario for aging parents to reside with their adult children.

To allow each generation autonomy, the property has been conceived as two distinct residences—each forming a separate linear bar containing the full program of a home. The L-shaped dwelling creates a landscaped courtyard setback from the street, and runs parallel to Ancaster Creek, after which the home is named.