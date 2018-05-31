Horse Stables and Art Guide the Look of This Modern Brick Abode

In a Canadian forest, a brick gabled house features unexpected geometrically varied interiors.
After becoming inspired from the owner's love of horses and American minimalist paintings, Montreal–based firm Atelier Barda has revealed the Gauthier House—a beautiful brick residence near the the town of Mont-Tremblant. Before creating the 3,500-square-foot property, the team explored elements from European stables and horse-breeding centers to design the home's asymmetrical V-shaped layout.
Tucked away in Quebec's Laurentian Mountains, the dwelling is flanked by the main road to the east, and by the owner’s horse farm to the west.
"The forested berm between the road and house creates a visual filter, allowing a sequential progression toward the building. The volume is not visible from the main road below, but gradually emerges—culminating in the imposing facade of opaque brick with a single off-centered arch," explains Antonio Di Bacco, one of the firm's co-founders.
"The various spaces are interconnected in such a way to create a perceptual narrative for users and visitors, who experience alternating sensations of compression and expansion," Di Bacco continues. "The sensorial presence of simple raw materials—brick, lime, oiled oak— helps to create a tranquil atmosphere."