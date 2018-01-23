A Gardener's Home in Argentina Boasts Flowing Green Spaces

The client, who owned a plot of land in the dense municipality of San Isidro, Argentina, wanted a house that could support their love of gardening while also impacting the site as little as possible. Buenos Aires-based BAM! Arquitectura began with the premise that the house's presence on the lot should not "waste any square meters of soil." The resulting MeMo House, made of reinforced concrete, features garden space on all three levels and connects them all through an undulating "system of green ramps," thus creating a garden terrace that flows from floor to floor.

A "green ramp" connects three levels and has integrated steps.

The entry provides a glimpse of the front garden.

A floating staircase offers views into the back garden.

Copious glazing at the core of the home brings light inside all the rooms, as well as views of the abundant greenery. The ground floor hosts the open living spaces, which connect to gardens at both the front and back, the latter of which includes a pool and fire pit. Bedrooms are on the upper levels.



Looking back towards the front door, the kitchen is to the left.

The ground level features bright, open living spaces.

The back garden has a fire pit and pool area.

The first floor bedroom overlooks rooftop gardens.