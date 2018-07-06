Wilt Chamberlain's Former Bel Air Bachelor Pad Is Listed For $18.9M
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Here's your chance to own one of the best examples of Brutalist architecture in Los Angeles.

Originally designed in 1971 by architect David Tenneson Rich for basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain, there's no doubt this dramatic fortress-like residence is grand in scale, much like its former owner. The six-bedroom, six-bath property features over 7,000 square feet of living space, and has recently been treated to a stunning renovation

Now, hitting the market for the first time in 10 years, the iconic home—formally known as Ursa Major—is being listed for $18,999,000

Based on the triangular form, the Brutalist-style property is a giant, soaring statement of redwood, steel, and Bouquet Canyon stone. 

Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Redwood groves in Yosemite National Park, as well as the basic triangular form, Rich worked closely with the basketball star when creating the original design.

The gated residence sits on two and a half acres of land, overlooking the Bel Air Reservoir.

"I drew shapes in the dirt and Wilt stood inside each one. A square, a circle, and a triangle were tested. I said, 'Wilt, this is your house, which one feels right for you?' The triangle was where Wilt felt immediately comfortable, and the basis of the project was defined," Rich explains.

The home is accessed by a beautiful stone bridge.

The ground level features a massive stone fireplace and a sunken conversation pit. 

The dominate brutalist design is offset by ample glazing, making the interiors bright and airy. 

The open plan flows harmoniously within the cathedral-like canopy of glass and redwood. 

Chamberlain's custom-built pool-table remains in this corner of the house. 

A look at the stainless-steel chef's kitchen and breakfast room.

The upper level is devoted to the oversized master suite.

Rich originally used a helicopter to scout out the perfect site for Chamberlain's residence. The mountaintop location had served as a Nike anti-aircraft missile site during the Cold War. 

15216 Antelo Place is now being listed for $18,999,000 by Sotheby's International Realty. See the full listing here

