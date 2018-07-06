Wilt Chamberlain's Former Bel Air Bachelor Pad Is Listed For $18.9M
Originally designed in 1971 by architect David Tenneson Rich for basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain, there's no doubt this dramatic fortress-like residence is grand in scale, much like its former owner. The six-bedroom, six-bath property features over 7,000 square feet of living space, and has recently been treated to a stunning renovation.
Now, hitting the market for the first time in 10 years, the iconic home—formally known as Ursa Major—is being listed for $18,999,000.
Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Redwood groves in Yosemite National Park, as well as the basic triangular form, Rich worked closely with the basketball star when creating the original design.
"I drew shapes in the dirt and Wilt stood inside each one. A square, a circle, and a triangle were tested. I said, 'Wilt, this is your house, which one feels right for you?' The triangle was where Wilt felt immediately comfortable, and the basis of the project was defined," Rich explains.
15216 Antelo Place is now being listed for $18,999,000 by Sotheby's International Realty. See the full listing here.
