Wilt Chamberlain's Former Bel Air Bachelor Pad Is Listed For $18.9M

Originally designed in 1971 by architect David Tenneson Rich for basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain, there's no doubt this dramatic fortress-like residence is grand in scale, much like its former owner. The six-bedroom, six-bath property features over 7,000 square feet of living space, and has recently been treated to a stunning renovation.

Now, hitting the market for the first time in 10 years, the iconic home—formally known as Ursa Major—is being listed for $18,999,000.