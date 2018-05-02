This New Brooklyn Cafe Is Brewing Up More Than Tasty Artisanal Coffee

Devoción , an award-winning, third-wave Colombian coffee roaster, has recently debuted a new 1,700-square-foot outpost in downtown Brooklyn. Designed by LOT Office for Architecture Design , the cafe is set on the ground floor of a luxury high-rise, and features a breathtaking bright and airy, greenery-filled interior to match the company's Columbian spirit.

Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.

As with the other two locations of Devoción—one in Bogotá, Colombia, and the other in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg—the team has designed this outpost to house a distinctive feel.

One of our favorite features of the interior is the unique indoor garden created by New York–based PlantWallDesign. This tropical environment is supported by the abundance of natural light that floods in through the 18-foot-high, floor-to-ceiling windows.