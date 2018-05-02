Try Dwell+ For Free
This New Brooklyn Cafe Is Brewing Up More Than Tasty Artisanal Coffee
View Photos
Design News

This New Brooklyn Cafe Is Brewing Up More Than Tasty Artisanal Coffee

Add to
Like
Share
By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
If you fancy indoor tropical gardens and South American vibes, you might want to hightail it to Brooklyn, New York, for your next cup of joe.

Devoción, an award-winning, third-wave Colombian coffee roaster, has recently debuted a new 1,700-square-foot outpost in downtown Brooklyn. Designed by LOT Office for Architecture Design, the cafe is set on the ground floor of a luxury high-rise, and features a breathtaking bright and airy, greenery-filled interior to match the company's Columbian spirit. 

Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.

As with the other two locations of Devoción—one in Bogotá, Colombia, and the other in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg—the team has designed this outpost to house a distinctive feel. 

One of our favorite features of the interior is the unique indoor garden created by New York–based PlantWallDesign. This tropical environment is supported by the abundance of natural light that floods in through the 18-foot-high, floor-to-ceiling windows. 

The diverse material palette includes Colombian wood, concrete blocks, tiles, and stone. 

"With this location, there is a presence of lush nature, improvised and informal seating, a lounge area, a coffee counter that functions as one of the main statement, and a diverse material palette," says Leo Trampoukis, co-founder of LOT.

The cafe's central lounge area houses the lush indoor garden. 

As soon as you enter, it won't take long to recognize the Columbian inspirations, as multiple elements of the country's distinct aesthetic are  echoed throughout the design. From the bright, handmade cement tiles used as flooring to the white brick walls that have been infused with shapes and patterns, these pieces add to the sense of being in a garden.

Shop the Look
Cedar & Moss Pearl Sconce
Cedar & Moss
Crafted with heavy gauge exclusive solid brass parts that have beautiful artisan finishes. All fixtures are hand-made to order.
Shop

Wood and leather loungers add an element of warmth to the interior. 

"With this project, as well as with the future Devoción locations, we are defining the architectural aesthetic of the brand with certain elements that give life to the unique cafe concept and its Colombian origin," Trampoukis concludes.

The space offers several nooks for quiet moments.

Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe. 

Here is a look at the 26-foot-long wood bar that displays the cafe’s "Ground Control" drip machine. The custom Slayer espresso machine and Espresso Grinders from Ceado E37k boast the slowest RPM on the market, a feature that prevents overheating.

Vibrant handmade cement tiles line the floor. 

Devoción uses fair-trade coffee beans that are sourced from hand-selected Columbian farms. The beans are dry-milled in Bogota, and shipped to the USA via FedEx for roasting. 

Devoción at 276 Livingston Street, located inside the new TF Cornerstone building, 33 Bond St., Brooklyn, New York. 

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Propylaea, Harry Gaveras 

Interior Design: LOT Office for Architecture Design, Eleni Petaloti, Leonidas Trampoukis

Builder/General Contractor: ArtKt Construction Corp. 

Civil Engineer: Engineering Solutions, Chris Mias

Landscape Design: plantwalldesign®, Marie-Christine Steffanetti

Lighting Design: Engineering Solutions, Chris Mias

Sound Engineer: Pawel Wiecek

Cabinetry Design/Installation:  ArtKt Construction Corp. and Guzman Studios  

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample