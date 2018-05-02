This New Brooklyn Cafe Is Brewing Up More Than Tasty Artisanal Coffee
Devoción, an award-winning, third-wave Colombian coffee roaster, has recently debuted a new 1,700-square-foot outpost in downtown Brooklyn. Designed by LOT Office for Architecture Design, the cafe is set on the ground floor of a luxury high-rise, and features a breathtaking bright and airy, greenery-filled interior to match the company's Columbian spirit.
As with the other two locations of Devoción—one in Bogotá, Colombia, and the other in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Williamsburg—the team has designed this outpost to house a distinctive feel.
One of our favorite features of the interior is the unique indoor garden created by New York–based PlantWallDesign. This tropical environment is supported by the abundance of natural light that floods in through the 18-foot-high, floor-to-ceiling windows.
"With this location, there is a presence of lush nature, improvised and informal seating, a lounge area, a coffee counter that functions as one of the main statement, and a diverse material palette," says Leo Trampoukis, co-founder of LOT.
As soon as you enter, it won't take long to recognize the Columbian inspirations, as multiple elements of the country's distinct aesthetic are echoed throughout the design. From the bright, handmade cement tiles used as flooring to the white brick walls that have been infused with shapes and patterns, these pieces add to the sense of being in a garden.
"With this project, as well as with the future Devoción locations, we are defining the architectural aesthetic of the brand with certain elements that give life to the unique cafe concept and its Colombian origin," Trampoukis concludes.
Devoción at 276 Livingston Street, located inside the new TF Cornerstone building, 33 Bond St., Brooklyn, New York.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Propylaea, Harry Gaveras
Interior Design: LOT Office for Architecture Design, Eleni Petaloti, Leonidas Trampoukis
Builder/General Contractor: ArtKt Construction Corp.
Civil Engineer: Engineering Solutions, Chris Mias
Landscape Design: plantwalldesign®, Marie-Christine Steffanetti
Lighting Design: Engineering Solutions, Chris Mias
Sound Engineer: Pawel Wiecek
Cabinetry Design/Installation: ArtKt Construction Corp. and Guzman Studios
