Magda and Grzegorz and their dog, Lusia, pose in front of a semi-circular window. Grzegorz says it’s his favorite detail. "It has fantastic proportions and provides a great contrast to the trapezoidal wall. Noke’s idea to make it half window, half mirror is brilliant and very magical. The height is perfect as it allows us mainly to see the sky and the greenery. It’s very sensual."