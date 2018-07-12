A Pink Staircase Dominates the Revival of This Roman Apartment
Home Tours + European Homes

By Michele Koh Morollo
Perched above a lush green park in Rome, this airy abode has been revamped and enlarged to improve its outdoor connection.

Spread across the top two floors of a historic building, this 2,583-square-foot home has been beautifully redesigned by local practice Studio Strato

"Some constructive elements like the exposed beams and pillars were left exposed to tell the story of the house, of the process that it has gone through in being restored, and its stratifications," says Vincenzo Tattolo, co-founder of the firm.

With fresh white walls, larch parquet flooring, and a sleek black fireplace, the apartment now radiates an open, airy environment. A beautiful pink staircase appears to float in the middle of the common area, demarcating the boundary between the living and dining spaces.

The team demolished the existing internal walls to open up the interiors and create a single, large living and dining area. 

Expansive windows have been installed to flood the house with sunlight and capture sweeping views of the park outside. 

Next to the living lounge is a large dinning area that leads out to a balcony.

The pink staircase links the common areas in the lower level with the master bedroom above.

The kitchen has also been given a modern upgrade, now featuring stainless steel appliances.

A glazed wall forms a corridor that leads toward the daughter's bedroom.

Tattolo explains that the idea of the revamp was to enrich the house with a strong graphic look. 

He achieved this by using masonite for both the walls of the master bedroom, as well as the widest wall in the kitchen.

In the master bathroom, Fornace Brioni tiles line the floor and walls.

Dotted mosaic tiles by Fornace Brioni have also been used for the daughter’s bathroom.

The floor plan of the lower level.

The upper-level  floor plan.

Project Credits: 

Architecture and interior design: Studio Strato  

