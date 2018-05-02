Try Dwell+ For Free
An Updated Spanish-Style Abode with an Artist Studio Hits the Market at $1.1M in L.A.
Real Estate

An Updated Spanish-Style Abode with an Artist Studio Hits the Market at $1.1M in L.A.

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
With over 2,100-square-feet of sun-filled living space, this charming abode is seeking a new owner.

Located in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles, this three-bedroom, two-bath property comes with an expansive backyard, as well as a detached unit that could easily serve as an on-site artist studio or home office. Along with its high ceilings and arched windows, the home recently underwent a renovation and has been updated with beautiful designer details. It is currently on the market for $1,099,000

The entry foyer features San Felipe tiles from Arto Brick, and the living room has all new windows with beautiful architectural lines. 

 The large arched windows allow ample natural light to flood the interiors. 

The living room also offers new lighting from Restoration Hardware, a decorative fireplace, and newly installed wide-plank oak floors.

A detail of the living room. 

A formal dining room sits just off the living area and overlooks the entry.

The dining room leads to a spacious kitchen.

The chef's kitchen boasts a La Cornue range, custom cabinetry, a farm sink, designer hardware, and a concrete top island.

An arched doorway separates the kitchen from the dining room, allowing for easy entertaining. 

A beautiful La Cornue range is just one of the many high-end upgrades. 

The custom cabinetry includes ample storage and a convenient mini desk.

One of the three bedrooms features mural-type wallpaper from Anewall.

The updated bathroom in the hallway has been fitted with geometric floor tiles. 

The real gem is the master bedroom which features sliding doors that open to the expansive backyard—perfect for embracing indoor/outdoor living. 

The ensuite bathroom in the master has a dual vanity and a vintage claw-foot tub installed in the open shower. 

The huge backyard has a newly added "rec room" and multiple entertaining areas.

The detached space can easily be used as an artists studio or a home office. 

A patio provides space for al fresco dining. 

Another distinct backyard nook. 

3021 West Boulevard is now being offered for $1,099,000 with Allprace Properties as seller/designer and Courtney Poulos at Acme Real Estate as listing brokerage. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

