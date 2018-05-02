An Updated Spanish-Style Abode with an Artist Studio Hits the Market at $1.1M in L.A.

With over 2,100-square-feet of sun-filled living space, this charming abode is seeking a new owner.
Located in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles, this three-bedroom, two-bath property comes with an expansive backyard, as well as a detached unit that could easily serve as an on-site artist studio or home office. Along with its high ceilings and arched windows, the home recently underwent a renovation and has been updated with beautiful designer details. It is currently on the market for $1,099,000.
3021 West Boulevard is now being offered for $1,099,000 with Allprace Properties as seller/designer and Courtney Poulos at Acme Real Estate as listing brokerage. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
