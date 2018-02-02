This Stunning Brazilian Residence Takes Cues From Mies van der Rohe
Inspired by midcentury master Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Barcelona Pavilion, the Limantos Residence in São Paulo is constructed predominantly of concrete, steel, and glass, with a high level of transparency. The 8,934-square-foot residence sits close to a pool, replicating the effect of the Barcelona Pavilion’s "water mirror."
Architect Fernanda Marques of São Paulo-based Fernanda Marques Arquitetos Associados wanted to open up the house as much as possible to its surrounding landscape, bring plenty of natural light to the interiors, and frame as many spectacular views as she could.
"Working at the limit between maximum transparency and the ideal level of privacy for each space was my greatest challenge," says Marques, who also had to consider how to navigate the site's steep terrain and existing trees.
At the entrance is the "water mirror" pool, which seems to echo the reflective surfaces of the full-height glass windows on the upper level of the house.
A glazed circulation area links the living to the dining area, which connects to an outdoor deck leading to the lateral swimming pool and garden.
A sculptural, white spiral staircase ascends to a mezzanine where a media room, fitness room, and balcony are located.
Almost entirely enclosed with glazed panels that present views of the lush greenery outdoors, the house appears to be immersed in its tropical landscape.
Project Credits:
Architecture and interiors: Fernanda Marques Associated Architects
Builder: CPA Engenharia e Construções
Landscape design: Marcelo Belotto