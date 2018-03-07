A Lakeside Retreat in Quebec Looks Sharp With a Blade-Like Roof

Near the sloping shores of Lake Memphremagog in Quebec, a low-slung, 4,500-square-foot residence by local studio MU Architecture is composed of massive volumes of dry-stacked, locally supplied granite. These support a 111-foot-long roof whose crisp edges are like those of a blade.

A home designed by Quebec-headquartered studio MU Architecture Photo Categories:

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

The house dips down the slope, creating the impression of being half buried in the ground. Photo Categories:

Fitted seamlessly between the large stone volumes along the street-facing side is a garage door that dips down the slope, creating the impression of house that’s half sunken in the ground.

The lake-facing side of the house is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Photo Categories:

The lake-facing side of the house is fitted with floor-to-ceiling glass windows that bring lake views into the fuss-free, elegant interiors.

From the back patio, stone steps lead down to the lake.

The bright, lofty interiors are a surprising contrast to the rugged, austere appearance of the granite volumes and dark roof structure.

A skylight brings plenty of natural light into the living room.

A fuss-free, elegant, and modern bedroom

Skylights, big bay windows, clean white walls, and ceilings that reach as high as 25 feet in sections work together to brighten the interiors and enlarge living spaces.

The cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.

All the communal spaces, as well as the master suite, two ensuite bedrooms, adjoining lounge, gym, and sauna are set in a single linear row, so all the spaces look out to lake views.

A sauna looks out to the lake.

The white kitchen appears as if it were an extension of the walls and ceilings.

The white kitchen appears as if it were an extension of the walls and ceilings, and the kitchen island, with its white oak joinery, seems to rise from the white oak floors.

The living and dining areas have ceilings that reach as high as 25 feet in sections.

The built-in kitchen cabinetry conceals all the technical aspects of the space, while the cabinets above the ribbon fireplace hides the entertainment system.

On the edge of the lake is a boathouse with a kitchenette and roof terrace.

Some distance away on the edge of the lake is a boathouse with a kitchenette and roof terrace, constructed with the same materials as the house.

A spacious outdoor deck with a path that leads down to the lake