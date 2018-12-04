Available for the first time on the open market, and with only two owners since its construction in 1964, the DeLeeuw Residence is a beautiful midcentury example of Leroy Young and John Remington's architectural work. The duo designed commercial and residential buildings in and around Los Angeles in the late-1950s and 1960s, and were commissioned by Carl M. DeLeeuw, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, to design his family’s residence in Palos Verdes Estates. The 2,696-square-foot, post-and-beam structure features a dramatic pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that highlight sweeping views from the Hollywood sign to the ocean.