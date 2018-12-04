A Midcentury Home For Sale in L.A. That Was Originally Designed For a WWII Pilot
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

By Sarah Akkoush
This beautifully preserved midcentury gem in Southern California hits the market for $1.8 million—original charm intact.

Available for the first time on the open market, and with only two owners since its construction in 1964, the DeLeeuw Residence is a beautiful midcentury example of Leroy Young and John Remington's architectural work. The duo designed commercial and residential buildings in and around Los Angeles in the late-1950s and 1960s, and were commissioned by Carl M. DeLeeuw, a World War II veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, to design his family’s residence in Palos Verdes Estates. The 2,696-square-foot, post-and-beam structure features a dramatic pitched roof and floor-to-ceiling windows that highlight sweeping views from the Hollywood sign to the ocean.

As a well-preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's horizontal beams support the dramatic sloped roof.

Highlights of the architecturally-significant property include four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive living areas that are framed by walls of glass. Many of the original features of the home remain intact, including a double-sided fireplace, living room built-ins, original bathrooms and closet doors, and exterior windows and glass sliders. Celebrating and preserving the original architectural elements, the current owners made very few changes, all of which were tasteful and strategic. They updated the kitchen with warm walnut cabinetry, modern appliances, and quartz countertops. They also integrated functional upgrades, including a newer heating system and energy-efficient window glazing. The lower-living level, which includes a second fireplace, opens to the tastefully-landscaped backyard for indoor/outdoor livability.

The updated kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry, Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, Caesarstone countertops with a waterfall edge, and modern pendant lighting.

Adjacent to the kitchen is an eat-in dining space that's flooded with natural light.

The partially-enclosed dining room faces the front of the home, where the expansive porch wraps around the entire property.

Original to the home, the large double-sided fireplace anchors the main floor's living room.

Original built-ins act as a visual divider in the living space.

Four bedrooms, all generously sized, receive abundant light from the floor-to-ceiling glazing.

Original bathrooms and closet doors are charming remnants of the past and add to the unique character of the storied home.

The indoor/outdoor shower is also original.

The cozy lower-level living space contains the home's second fireplace.

Drought-tolerant landscaping accents the backyard. The rear elevation features impressive spans of glass, original to the home.

Listing courtesy of Nate Cole of Coldwell Banker and Gayle Probst of ReMax Estate Properties.