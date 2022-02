Before the renovation, the kitchen looked out onto the street. Alma-nac moved it to the rear extension. The space is anchored by a Kungsbacka island by Form Us With Love from IKEA, which features a Vipp faucet. A light by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos hangs above. On the side wall, a Zen White oven by Amica sits next to a SF485X Cucina oven by Smeg.