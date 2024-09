One of Gabriele’s splurges was the dining table, which was custom built by Lagranja from sustainably grown beech trees. The stools and pendant light are also from Lagranja. "I love being in the kitchen," says the avid cook, adding that he’s happy with the project, though he considers it a work in progress. And the kids? "The kids aren’t kids anymore, and they have their own opinions," he says. "They love the place, but they’d like some more privacy."