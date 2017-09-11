View Photos
Historic Gasworks Cottage With a Modern Cor-Ten Steel Addition Hits the Market
Overlooking the English countryside in the Cotswolds village of Upper Slaughter, Gloucestershire, this historic property marries a stone gasworks from the 19th century with a new light-filled extension.
Now being offered for £1,495,000 (about $1.97 million), this intriguing home underwent a modern renovation in 2015 by celebrated British firm Chris Dyson Architects, which included adding a Cor-Ten steel extension to an original stone gasworks cottage. The new design pays homage to the site's agricultural and industrial past with a two-story cylindrical tower that references the shape of a gas storage cylinder, as well as the barns that are typically found in the region.
