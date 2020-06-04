Since being decommissioned by the state of Tennessee, the 38-foot public school bus had been owned by a "skoolie" enthusiast. "When I received it, it was immediately obvious that much of what was done was not only a layout disaster, but outright dangerous," says designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger. "My first approach was to make sure I had a certified person for each portion of the build to advise me on the safest ways to fit all the electrical, gas, and water inside this rolling home. It was the best decision I made."