A 1970s UFO House Gains a Glorious Renovation
A homage to the bold charms of midcentury Space Age design, the UFO House has been restored to its former brilliance thanks to the work of architect Stefan Hitthaler.
The homeowners originally planned on demolishing the dated holiday retreat, which had fallen into disrepair. Yet Hitthaler saw promise in the 1973 building and refurbished the 660-square-foot home to complement the clients’ modern lifestyle.
For a total gut-renovation cost of 230,000€ (approximately $266,330 USD), Hitthaler replaced the siding and interior finishes, constructed a more spacious deck, added modern amenities and energy-saving systems, and also inserted a spaceship-inspired retractable staircase near the entry.
During the remodel, Hitthaler was careful to preserve the original design of Professor Josef Lackner, the Innsbruck–based architect who realized the UFO House 45 years ago.
"The renovated house provides better usability and optimized living comfort thanks to an increase in thermal insulation, and the installation of radiant floor heating with a heat pump and ventilation," explains the architect.
"All these solutions generate greater energy savings. These interventions haven’t compromised the idea and structural quality of the outer shell and interior."
Project Credits:
Architect of Record & Interior Design: Stefan Hitthaler
Builder/ General Contractor: Firma Plankensteiner Holzbau
Structural Engineer: Ing. Walter Sulzenbacher / Baukanzlei Sulzenbacher
Lighting Design: Lucia Rizzi
Cabinetry Design: Alton Egon
Published
Last Updated
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.