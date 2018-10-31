A 1960s Canadian Ski House Is Rebuilt Into a Gorgeous Abode

In the mountain town of Saint-Sauveur in Quebec, an outdated ski house gets modernized into a simple and elegant family home.
When the owner of this 3,500-square-foot residence reached out to Jane Hope for ideas on how to update the home's tired-looking facade, it didn't take her but one look at the property before she had the solution.
The designer and co-founder of acclaimed creative agency TAXI knew it was best that they strip the house down to the frame and rebuild it.
"Naturally, they balked," adds Hope. "But once we had gone through their wish list for a new exterior, new windows, new floors, the issues with heat, issues with water infiltration, problems lodging groups, etc., it made good economic sense to strip the house down to the frame."
"There was no unity of scale of flow," she explains of the old floor plan. Therefore, she revised the layout, and reassigned open and closed spaces.
"I collaborated closely on details with contractor Dominic Toutant to assure every corner was considered," Hope notes. "The result is a sense of solidity and peacefulness that is hard to pin down, but that comes from careful consideration of the house as an ensemble."