A Contemporary Extension Gives This Australian Home a New Face
When local architecture firm Warc Studio was hired to expand a historic one-story home in the Melbourne suburb of Oakleigh, the design team sought inspiration from the "seemingly ubiquitous" lean-to extensions that were prevalent to the area around the 60s era.
Although their modernist approach draws reference from the surrounding structures, the team used two mono-pitched roofs with differing gradients to create a new living area spanning the rear of the house.
Project credits:
Architect of Record: Warc Studio, Andrew Wilson
Engineer: Structplan
Builder: Big Fish Constructions
Sustainability: Blue Lotus Energy Rating