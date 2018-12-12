By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home gets a modern new look.
When the current owners bought this property, they knew it had good bones. Originally designed by Seattle–based architect Hawley Adelbert Dudley as his personal residence, this midcentury gem tucked into a 10,000-square-foot wooded lot once received widespread recognition when it was built in 1957. In fact, the Seattle Times designated it as the "Home of the Month" in September of that year.
Yet, despite its strong foundation, the house's interior felt cramped and lacked visual connection to its fantastic site. To remedy this, the owners sought help from Mowery Marsh Architects, an architecture firm located in Hoboken, New Jersey. Scroll ahead to see the gorgeous renovation.
