A 1957 Midcentury in Seattle Receives a Striking Makeover
A 1957 Midcentury in Seattle Receives a Striking Makeover

By Melissa Dalton
By removing walls, inserting new windows, and utilizing a lighter color palette, this historic home gets a modern new look.

When the current owners bought this property, they knew it had good bones. Originally designed by Seattle–based architect Hawley Adelbert Dudley as his personal residence, this midcentury gem tucked into a 10,000-square-foot wooded lot once received widespread recognition when it was built in 1957. In fact, the Seattle Times designated it as the "Home of the Month" in September of that year. 

Yet, despite its strong foundation, the house's interior felt cramped and lacked visual connection to its fantastic site. To remedy this, the owners sought help from Mowery Marsh Architects, an architecture firm located in Hoboken, New Jersey. Scroll ahead to see the gorgeous renovation

The exterior's updated siding and new windows help to create a cohesive look.

Starting with the front hall, the architects have opened up the enclosed stairwell and utilized a lighter palette to bounce natural light around. White walls, concrete floors, and minimal trim produce a streamlined backdrop.

The entry connects to the open kitchen and living space. Although the second-floor mezzanine was once enclosed, the architects have removed the walls, bringing in more light and a better connection to the outdoors.

Here is a look back toward the stairwell and entryway. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.

A new double-height fireplace is now the focal point of the spacious living room. It effortlessly underscores the room's graceful proportions.

While the window openings in this cozy corner are the same as before, the architects tweaked the frames. "The layout of the windows was flipped so that the horizontal division was rail height, rather than obstructing sight-lines when standing," the team explains.

In the family room, "short ribbon windows were replaced with a wall of glass" for a effortless indoor/outdoor flow.

The architects have also created a suite by connecting an adjacent bathroom via pocket doors. The skylight in the bathroom ensures that natural light flows throughout.

The Carrara marble counter and backsplash, concrete floors, frameless mirror, and white cabinets keep the look chic and consistent in the bathroom.

Generous overhangs and period lighting speak to the home's original era, while sliding glass doors add a modern touch and create easy outdoor access.

The second-floor mezzanine now hosts a home office that looks out onto the roof terrace.

The roof terrace offers an outdoor lounge space, as well as views into the lush Seattle hills.

Project Credits:

Architect: Mowery Marsh Architects

Builder: Mark Patterson Construction

Structural Engineer: Dibble Engineers

Interior Design: Kaylen Flugel Design

Photographer: Haris Kenjar