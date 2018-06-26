A 1908 Schoolhouse Becomes a Cool Family Home originally appeared on Hunker.

Three times isn't always a charm. When a couple in Belgium hired Atelier Vens Vanbelle to rehab a 1908 schoolhouse in Ghent, they cautioned the firm: They were the fourth owners who had attempted to make this building their home. The main issue previous occupants faced was finding a way to create a modern living area in the historically protected building.

The firm looked to the shape of the home's windows, which are large and close to a busy street, to inform their design of the living spaces. They carved out areas in the house referred to as "tubes" capped by the windows of the facade. The first tube, an entrance, is followed by the kitchen and an office space. This approach was repeated for the rear facade where a living area is sandwiched between a storage area and a play area.

To increase privacy in the home, the clients bought the vacant piece of land behind the building, creating a garden that provides a spacious gathering spot, very much removed from the more public-facing windows on the other side of the house.