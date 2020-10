Co-owner Al Breach’s office occupies one of the two second-floor apartments and features an original stone oven that still provides heat. “They’re weird, brooding objects that you find in a lot of northern European houses,” says Tuckey. The table, cabinets, and worktop are by Markus Püntener AG. The local Serpentine stone oven is by Gedeon Regli and the faucet is by Vola.