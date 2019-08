Plum accents, including a Saarinen Womb chair in aubergine Rivington fabric by KnollTextiles, complement the apartment’s exposed brick. The trio of Paper tables, designed by GamFratesi for Gubi, can nest in various formations, while a Clear Ice chandelier from ABC Carpet & Home and semisheer curtains made by Beckenstein Fabric & Interiors lend the room a soft glow.