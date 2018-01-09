9 Vacation Rentals That Will Make You Want to Book a Flight to Hawaii

The beaches, rainforests, and mountains of Hawaii make it the perfect travel destination for enjoying the surf, zip-lining over valleys, or just tanning on warm sand. But first, you need to find a tropical retreat as your home base. Dark hardwood floors, rattan furniture, breezy lanais, indoor plants, and botanical-print fabrics are common themes in many Hawaiian homes. To start your search, here are nine vacation rentals that will get you in sync with island life in no time!

1. Plantation House in Maui Average price: from $499 per night Built in the style of early 20th-century Hawaiian plantation estates, this five-bedroom house sits on more than two acres of lush forests and botanicals gardens in Maui, and has cheery, tropical-style interiors inspired by its surroundings. | Book Now

2. Fern Forest Tree House Average price: $200 per night Tucked away in Fern Forest in the district of Puna, this eco-friendly bamboo tree house sits on top of 15-inch stilts, which raise the cozy bedroom to the level of the jungle canopy. Underneath the bedroom is a hanging bed where guests can nap in the afternoon while enjoying the sounds of the forest. | Book Now

3. House With a Wraparound Porch Average price: $105 per night

This striking, circular-shaped holiday home in Keaau is near the beach, and can sleep up to four guests in two bedrooms. There is a hammock, a barbecue, and a hot tub and outdoor dining area on the porch that wraps around the interior. | Book Now

4. Beach House in Oahu Average price: from $1,100 per night This modern, minimalist, two-story home along the shores of Oahu was built with Ipe wood, industrial steel and glass, and has an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area that opens up completely on one side for easy beach access. | Book Now

5. Two-Story House Near Poipu Beach Average price: $350 per night Located on the sunny southern coast of Kauai, this two-story home has a stylish black granite bathroom, and a master bedroom with its own lanai that looks out to 180-degree views of the ocean. | Book Now

6. Former Home of McCormick Heiress Average price: from $335 per night Built in 1962 by architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg for the McCormick Spice family, this holiday home in Kona consist of multiple, telescope-like structures arranged in a circular layout. | Book Now

7. Tiny Home Near a Volcano Average price: $109 per night Just minutes away from Volcanoes National Park, this 240-square-foot house has a skylight above the living and bathing areas, and a lanai with a gas grill and wood burning fireplace for couples or solo adventurers who want to enjoy meals outdoors and surrounded by nature. | Book Now



8. Solar-Powered Surf Shack Average price: $400 per night This two-bedroom, eco-friendly home with five beds is located directly in front of one of the world’s best surf reef breaks. Able to accommodate up to seven guests, the house is 100-percent solar powered with interiors made out of coconut and bamboo. | Book Now