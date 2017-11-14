9 Best Homes With Interesting Screened Facades
View Photos
Home Tours

9 Best Homes With Interesting Screened Facades

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you're looking for a way to make a bold architectural statement from the outside of your home, an experimental screen-like facade could do the trick—while also providing other perks you may not expect.

Not only do screened facades draw the eyes of passersby, but they can also help bring more light into your interiors, create the perfect amount of privacy, and even improve circulation. Here are nine homes with creative facades that caught our attention.  

White Aluminum Slats

Designed by Melbourne practice Architects EAT, this house in the Melbourne suburb of Kew is wrapped in a screen of white aluminum slats, which gives the house structural clarity.

Kevin Daly Architects created a perforated, folding metal skin supported by an aluminum exoskeleton that shades the two-story glazed facade of this home in Venice, California.

Using slats with varied widths of space between them, Bureau Proberts created an angular slatted facade for this Brisbane home that reveals triangular shapes while hinting at the life concealed within.

To create the feeling of being at a seaside retreat, Mitsuori Architects used Australian Ironbark wood slats on the rear-facing wall of this renovated Victorian heritage home in Melbourne. Ironbark is an incredibly durable hardwood that turns a beautiful slivery-gray as it weathers over time.

To provide maximum privacy and natural light penetration, Belgium-based DMVA Architects created a frontage composed of "knitted" bricks, which brings light and air into the home.

102 potted olive plants sit in the nooks of this reinforced gridded-steel framework that wraps around the front of a Bangkok home designed by Thai architecture firm Anonym Studio.

To tackle the challenges of having a steep sloping site and a tight budget, architect Dan Rockhill used a slatted exterior screen of Cumaru wood to shield the inexpensive metal sidings of this Kansas home.&nbsp;

Using insulated metal panels that were rejected from the construction of a tennis center nearby, this sustainable home in Kansas by Studio 804 was inspired by the prefab Lustron houses that were developed in the United States after World War II.&nbsp;

The second level of this dining room, bedroom, and sundeck extension in Miami is clad in vine-covered metal trellises that provide the bedroom and bathroom with privacy while bringing in plenty of sunshine during the day.

