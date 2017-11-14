View Photos
9 Best Homes With Interesting Screened Facades
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you're looking for a way to make a bold architectural statement from the outside of your home, an experimental screen-like facade could do the trick—while also providing other perks you may not expect.
Not only do screened facades draw the eyes of passersby, but they can also help bring more light into your interiors, create the perfect amount of privacy, and even improve circulation. Here are nine homes with creative facades that caught our attention.
White Aluminum Slats
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.