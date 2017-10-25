View Photos
8 Tiny Sheds and Studios Used as Home Offices or Creative Retreats
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
These days, sheds and backyard studios are no longer just places to store gardening tools or holiday decorations, but they're often turned into small home offices or creative spaces where residents can escape to get some work done—sometimes without having to leave home.
Take a look at these eight modern sheds and cabins that offer quaint little spaces for both work and hobbies.
An Unused Garage Becomes a Creative Backyard Studio
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.