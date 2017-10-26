9 Modern Bed-and-Breakfasts in Europe
9 Modern Bed-and-Breakfasts in Europe

By Sarah Lance
Looking for a more intimate yet modern travel experience? Consider booking your next stay at a bed-and-breakfast, where you can connect with the locals and explore sights off the beaten path.

As a smart alternative to hotels, bed-and-breakfasts can offer valuable perks including personalized attention, historical value, individuality, and occasionally lower costs. Plus, who can turn down a delicious complimentary breakfast! We scoured Europe to find these 9 stand-out modern bed-and-breakfasts. 

Cover photo courtesy of Mokum Suites

Kaywana Hall

Location: Dartmouth, UK

As one of the four "butterfly houses" in the English county of Devon, Kaywana Hall is filled with a rich history. Guests can experience a fusion of modern design and stunning architecture.&nbsp;

The Late Birds Lisbon

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

The Late Birds Lisbon's mission is to make guests feel like they're staying with friends. There's a lounge, bar, and garden that can be utilized for lounging or for hosting events.&nbsp;

Bodelssons by the Sea

Location: Fjälkinge, Sweden

Bodelssons by the Sea is a sustainable bed-and-breakfast that's located near the Baltic Sea and successfully brings the outdoors in.&nbsp;

3B Bed & Breakfast

Location: Florence, Italy

This bed-and-breakfast from the mid-19th century is conveniently located near Florence's historic center.&nbsp;

The Coach House

Location: Denton, UK

Nestled in the Vale of Belvoir, guests are given a chance to explore the countryside, gardens, and houses of Lincolnshire. &nbsp;

Plumes & Coton

Location: Écurie, France

Housed in a renovated 1920s barn, Plume &amp; Coton boasts an elegant French style.&nbsp;

The Conica

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Located in the "Art Nouveau" district of Barcelona, guests are treated to open modern spaces.

Mokum Suites

Location: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

The renovated canal house offers guests a mix of traditional and modern design. Mokum Suites' prime location in the heart of the canal district makes it a must-see travel destination.

La Maison & L'Atelier Guest House B&B

Location: Crouy-en-Thelle, France

Find an easy-going atmosphere at this rural retreat outside of Paris. Both available rooms overlook a tastefully landscaped garden.

