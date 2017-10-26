9 Eco-Friendly Homes With Smart, Sustainable Features

Eight layers of polycarbonate plastic are used for the three-inch-thick cladding of the south-facing facade of this renovated house in the Spanish Pyrenees. During the winter, the polycarbonate material absorbs sunlight during the day, heating up to about 130 degrees. This heat is then transferred to the stone walls, which slowly radiates warmth into the interiors, keeping it around 70 degrees—even as night temperatures drop to 25 degrees.