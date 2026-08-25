Sea Ranch and Le Corbusier Inspired This €1M French Riviera Villa by Jean Parente
Location: La Cadière-d’Azur, France
Price: €1,150,000 (approximately $1,343,188 USD)
Architect: Jean Parente
Year: 1983
Footprint: 2,153 square feet (4 beds, 1.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.5 acres
From the Listing: "Designed by Jean Parente in 1983, this villa with its fragmented silhouette represents a remarkable dialogue between vernacular heritage and the modernist architecture of the French Riviera. At the heart of a landscaped, terraced plot, the house unfolds over a single level. It is organized into three successive volumes, each housing different functions. The central volume features generous living spaces: a double-height living room with a fireplace and a dining area adjacent to a fitted kitchen, accessible via a sliding door. A mezzanine provides additional living space that can serve as an office, library, TV lounge, or reading area. Two shaded terraces complete this through-space. The living room leads to the night area, divided into two wings. The first wing includes three bedrooms with private terraces, a shower room, a dressing room, and ample storage. The second wing features a large primary bedroom with a bathroom and dressing room, as well as a private terrace. The property is completed by a swimming pool and several parking spaces. This listing is located in the hinterland of Bandol, outside the village of La Cadière-d’Azur in the Var department, in the heart of an exceptional landscaped environment of terraces and pine trees."
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The Modernist Villa by Jean Parente in La Cadière-d’Azur, France, is currently listed for 1,343,1880 by Architecture de Collection.
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