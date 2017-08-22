8 Unique Vacation Rentals Around the World

If this sounds like you, consider taking some time off to step out of your comfort zone and explore a unique destination. These days, short-term rentals come in a variety of unconventional packages, and the following options are no exception. So, even if you don't have time to squeeze in one last summer escape, have a look at the following out-of-the-box properties and start planning your next getaway before the holiday season hits.
Where: Orcas Island, Washington
How much: $225 per night
Nestled in the woods on Orcas Island, the largest of the San Juan Islands, this breathtaking tree house features cathedral ceilings, a round soaking tub, and a 12-sided living room with amazing views.
The rotunda bedroom features a skylight and a distinctly Pacific Northwest forest vibe.
Where: Gifford, East Lothian, Scotland
How much: $193
Set on a working farm with panoramic views of the Lammermuir Hills, this converted bus is ideal for a unique holiday experience. The roof has even been replaced with glass, allowing guests to truly sleep under the stars.
Shown here are the relaxing interiors of The Bus Stop.
Where: South Island, New Zealand
How much: $350 per night
This state-of-the-art living capsule on New Zealand’s South Island features glass roofing, flooring, and walls to provide the ultimate panoramic view of the wilderness.
The interiors of the PurePod are completely surrounded by glass.
Where: Seal Beach, California
How much: $500 per night
This almost 3,000-square-foot home was, in fact, Southern California's first man-made tourist attraction. The Water Tower stands over 85 feet tall and has three stories with windows on all sides for 360-degree views of the ocean and the surrounding beach town.
The Water Tower offers stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the streets of Seal Beach, California.
Where: Pula, Croatia
How much: $171 per night
With stunning seaside views, this quirky home was originally built in 1882 on the south-eastern tip of the Istrian Peninsula. It runs on solar power and collects rainwater in a tank.
The interiors reflect the restored piece of history.
Where: Orlando, Florida
How much: $998 per night
Tree house, nautical, and space-themed bedrooms make this home—which is only six miles from Walt Disney World—a kids’ vacation dream come true. The private pool, cozy lounge areas, and outdoor grill will make sure that the grown-ups enjoy their stay as well.
Another room offers guests a chance to sleep in a boat-shaped bed.
Where: Saint Brélade, Jersey
How much: $373 per night
Set on a cliff top overlooking Corbière lighthouse on Jersey's south-west tip, the Radio Tower covers six floors and boasts a stunning 360-degree view. Built during the Second World War by German Occupying Forces, the Radio Tower is one of Jersey's most iconic sites standing on the south-west tip of Jersey's shoreline. Restored in a German modernist Bauhaus style, with a concrete staircase winding up six floors through the center of the building and leading to a wooden spiral staircase to the top floor. Original features include observation slots on the seaward side and steel doors on the ground floor.
The dining room and living room area in the top observation deck.
Where: Stann Creek, Belize
How much: $1,500 per night
Powered by a state-of-the-art solar power system, you can literally go off the grid at this private island in Belize. The uniquely designed compound home includes five private suites specifically laid out to take advantage of the amazing sea and mountain views and the cool trade winds off the Placencia Peninsula in southern Belize.
Your group and the staff will be the only guests on the island, and your stay includes concierge service, a private chef, and a private boat to take you to and from the village.