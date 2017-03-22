8 Tips for Creating a Cosy Living Space

1. Add greenery with plants

Houseplants can instantly enhance your space, allowing you to bring a little bit of the beauty of nature indoors. By choosing plants that will thrive in your environment, you can appreciate their beauty without having to spend all of your time caring for them. Visit a local nursery to talk to them about which plants are best suited to your space. Ideally, you should choose plants that are large enough that they won't get lost in the room.

2. Use paint to make the space feel more intimate

A room with tall ceilings and open spaces can sometimes feel empty and uninviting. Consider using a two-tone paint scheme on the walls to add intimacy to the space. Using a warm, rich color on the bottom half of your walls can help create a sense of coziness that is often lacking in larger spaces.

3. Consider investing in a large ottoman

A traditional coffee table may seem undersized in a large space. If you choose an oversized ottoman instead, it can help make the room seem more welcoming.

4. Add additional seating with small, padded benches

Anywhere that you have an empty space in the room, consider adding a small x-bench. These benches are excellent for providing additional seating and can also be used as a footrest.

5. Use furniture to divide the space

If you live in a loft or have a large, open living room, you can create separate seating areas through the use of furniture. For instance, you could use a sofa or a daybed to separate the room into two distinct areas.

6. Add a Fire

A fire looks and also makes a room feel cosier and can really enhance the way you feel about a space. An open fire can be a great addition, alternatively a wall fireplace such as this from Wall Fireplace Pros can also look great in the space.

7. Use folding screens to break up the space



Paneled screens come in many different styles and designs, making them a beautiful way to divide a large space. You can place them behind furniture to act as a pseudo-wall, or you can place them across a corner of the room to help create a softer, less angular space.

8. Consider buying a sectional

Sectional couches provide a lot of seating and can be extremely comfortable. Perhaps more importantly, their size and scale are perfect for a large space since they are usually quite bulky.