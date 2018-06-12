8 Tiny Home Companies to Know Along the East Coast

Located just outside of Atlanta, Mustard Seed Tiny Homes is a premium tiny house builder that bridges affordability with high-end finishes and quality materials. Although they take pride in their quality models, they also offer custom trailers at different stages of completion for the DIY-ers. More so, they have partnered with a local nonprofit that serves the elderly, disabled, and families in need throughout Atlanta, as well as a nonprofit in Cape Town, South Africa, that employs local men to build new homes in their township.