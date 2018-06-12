8 Tiny Home Companies to Know Along the East Coast
By Kate Reggev –
These innovative tiny home builders offer beautiful, efficient dwellings up and down the East Coast.
From Maine to Florida, tiny home companies are springing up along the East Coast, providing wallet-friendly, design-forward houses that are 500 square feet or less. We've rounded up eight of our favorite firms below.
1. Sanctuary Tiny Homes of Orlando, FL
Save
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.