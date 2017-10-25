View Photos
8 Subterranean Homes That Are Out of This World
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Though it's not typical, building a home underground can offer an alternative way of living that may fit with the lifestyle you're seeking. It can create an extremely interesting, comfortable, and otherworldly environment—after all, rabbits, badgers, and even foxes do it.
Indeed, there's something about subterranean habitats that evoke a sense of snugness, privacy, safety, and warmth, so it’s no surprise that humans are finding ways to live beneath ground.
Here are eight homes immersed in the earth that will fire the imaginations of all aspiring subterrestrials.
A Home That Tunnels Through the Swiss Alps
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.