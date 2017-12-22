Rent One of These Cozy Cabins For a Ski Trip This Winter

Whether you’re a couple or a small family on a budget, or looking to go all-out with a large group, these cozy vacation rentals near some of the best ski resorts are ideal for celebrating the winter season. 1) Incline Village Condo in Lake Tahoe Average price: $280 per night This three-bedroom condominium nestled in Incline Village is close to the slopes of Diamond Peak ski resort. Full-height glass windows frame magnificent views of the forest. Hardwood floors, granite kitchen counters, and high ceilings with large wood beams bring a little country charm to this otherwise modern and stylish rental. Book Now

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

2) Mazot Uno Chalet in Chamonix, France Average price: $265 per night Contemporary, but with a touch of rustic-bohemian charm, this chalet located near ski lifts and cycling tracks in Chamonix's peaceful Les Bois village has underfloor heating, a log fire, and an outdoor terrace that looks out to serene mountain views. The intimately scaled chalet is ideal for couples and small families. Book Now

3) Chalet Devlin in Lech, Austria Average price: $1,697 per night

A massive ski in/ski out house just above the Schlosskopf lift in the exclusive mountain ski resort of Lech in Austria, Chalet Devlin has a ski room, an outdoor hot tub, library, home cinema, sauna, fitness area, hammam, and wine cave. The property, which can sleep 10 adults and four children, is perfect if you’re looking to splash out on a big family or group ski holiday. Book Now

4) Summit Alpine Retreat in Park City, Utah Average price: $349 per night Offering fresh air, beautiful mountain views, easy access to snow-covered slopes, and a rustic, log cabin ambience, a stay at this welcoming log home is a wonderful way to spend the holidays. The retreat features interiors with dark wood floors and a top-floor master bedroom with a gas fireplace that’s perfect for snuggling up with hot chocolate at night. It also has a spacious backyard with a grill, swing set and slide, trampoline, tree house, and hot tub that comfortably fits four people. Book Now

5) Quantum in Vail, Colorado Average price: $20,000 per night Located on a summit that overlooks some of the best views of Vail Valley, this luxurious, six-bedroom ski in/ski out house has 20-foot-high windows that bring in plenty of sunlight during the day and frame dramatic sunsets in the evenings. Quantum has a media room, a touch screen-operated hot tub and outdoor sound system, glove and book warmers, ski lockers, and a variety of state-of-the-art facilities. Book Now



6) McLain Flats Estate in Aspen, Colorado Average price: $3,130 per night This single-level, open-plan home was remodeled in 2014 and has multiple fireplaces to keep you warm all through your stay. Decorated with contemporary artwork and Eastern sculptures, the predominantly white interiors complement the winter scenery outdoors. The property has bedrooms located in three wings, so family and friends can enjoy their privacy during group vacations. It has a patio that runs through the length of one side of the house, and a second patio with a hot tub. Book Now

7) Lake Vista in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Average price: $4,071 per night Set along the edge of a lake in Teton Village, this large d five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home has Swiss Alpine-style interiors, a home theater, gym, wine cellar, multiple fireplaces, and an outdoor hot tub that's great for unwinding after a long day on the slopes. Book Now