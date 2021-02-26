Top 8 Products to Invest in for a Healthier Home

Invest in these eight appliances and smart gadgets for a healthier, more pleasant home environment.

You may have found your dream home, but poor air quality, allergens, extreme temperatures, and humidity levels can make living in it a bit uncomfortable, and even unhealthy. Below, we've rounded up eight products to make all your spaces more salubrious ASAP. On the contrary, if you live in a humid state, too much moisture in the air might trigger allergies caused by an increase in mold, mildew, dust mites, or other allergens. A good dehumidifier such as LG’s PuriCare can help alleviate high-humidity-related health ailments, such as stuffy noises, itchy eyes, asthma, and rashes. It can also get rid of musty smells associated with damp furniture, rugs, and fabrics. Stadler Form Eva Little Ultrasonic Humidifier In the colder months, indoor heating can quickly result in drier air. A humidifier will not only help you breathe better and prevent your skin from becoming dehydrated, but research has shown that raising indoor humidity levels to at least 43 percent can reduce and eliminate close to 85 percent of airborne viruses.

Stadler Form EVA LITTLE Ultrasonic Humidifier Lumens Sleek modern styling and a lovely mist lift off the edges of the EVA LITTLE Ultrasonic Humidifier from Stadler Form. Its compact design offers up to 24 hours of steady operation. Shop



LG PuriCare Dehumidifier On the contrary, if you live in a humid state, too much moisture in the air might trigger allergies caused by an increase in mold, mildew, dust mites, or other allergens. A good dehumidifier such as LG’s PuriCare can help alleviate high-humidity-related health ailments, such as stuffy noises, itchy eyes, asthma, and rashes. It can also get rid of musty smells associated with damp furniture, rugs, and fabrics.

LG PuriCare Dehumidifier Amazon If you live in a humid state, too much moisture in the air might trigger allergies caused by an increase in mold, mildew, dust mites, or other allergens. Shop

Faucet Water Filters Drinking, cooking, or cleaning your fruits and vegetables with clean, purified water can help protect the body against diseases, as well as the harmful side-effects of chemicals that may be present in your water source. While water filters can help remove dangerous contaminates and improve the taste of your drinking water, another convenient option is to install a water-filtering faucet on your kitchen sink.

Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 HEPA Air Purifier Air purifiers are especially helpful for those who suffer from asthma or allergies, as these can help remove pollutants responsible for respiratory problems. BioGS 2.0 HEPA Air Purifier has a filter than can remove close to 99 percent of air impurities, including pollen, pet dander, mold, spores, dust particles, and dust mites. Featuring whisper-quiet technology and a sleek display, this purifier has been designed to blend in with existing interiors in your home. Defined by its curvaceous body, it reflects its attention to minimalist design and exceptional functionality.

iRobot Roomba 960 Dust-free homes are no doubt healthier and more pleasant to live in, which makes vacuum cleaners one of the most helpful housecleaning tools. Make your cleaning efforts go a longer way with powerful machines like the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner—a motorized robot that captures micro-dust and dirt on hardwood and carpet surfaces.

iRobot Roomba 960 Amazon Your spring cleaning is about to get seriously high tech. The iRobot Roomba 960 deep cleans both hardwood and carpet surfaces, making it a stellar option for those with pets that shed around the house. Shop



Philips Hue Ambient Light Bulbs Many light bulbs are built with white fluorescent tubes that emit high amounts of UV rays, which can lead to irreversible eye damage. If your home is lit with these, you may want to swap them out with incandescent bulbs or LED options, which are much healthier for your eyes. One smart choice is the Hue bulbs by Philips, which offer soft and gentle ambient lighting that can be controlled via your smart phone or tablet. Using the companion app, you can tell the lights to turn on or off at certain times, set them to specific colors, and manage them remotely. Philips even has preset lighting settings for various purposes like relaxing, reading, and concentrating.

Philips Hue White Bulb Starter Kit Amazon This Philips Hue white starter kit contains 4 bulbs and a bridge. It allows you to control the light from anywhere in the world if you have internet, or you can automate them to make it seem like you're home when you're not. Shop

Avocado Green Mattress If you want to wake up energized while keeping colds, flus, and backaches at bay, consider investing in a high-quality mattress. Made with 100 percent natural latex and organic cotton, the eco-friendly Avocado Green Mattress is an ideal choice for getting a good night's sleep. This mattress is also free from chemical adhesives and VOCs, and is equipped with an internal support coil system that offers proper hip, shoulder, and back alignment.

Avocado Green Mattress Avocado Green Mattress Our natural hybrid latex mattress features GOLS organic certified latex, 100% GOTS organic certified wool, 100% GOTS organic certified cotton and up to 1,414 individually pocketed support coils arranged in 5 strategic zones. A GOTS organic certified product. Shop

Netatmo Healthy Home Coach It's not always easy to know what the optimal levels for temperature, humidity, or air quality in your home should be. However, the Netatmo Healthy Home Coach—a smart device that measures humidity, air quality, noise, and temperature throughout your space—brings potential problems to your attention, and offers instructions on how to fix them.