8 of the Coolest Things We Saw at BKLYN DESIGNS
By Heather Corcoran
The latest of edition of NYCxDesign kicked off today with the opening of BKLYN DESIGNS, a celebration of the borough's creative economy that runs through May 10 at Greenpoint's Brooklyn Expo Center.

It's been 12 years since the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce introduced BKLYN DESIGNS, its celebration of local makers. This year the show is in a new home and better than ever, with a wide range of Kings Country creatives representing everything from woodworkers to jewelry makers. In addition to the talent on display, BKLYN DESIGNS offers a wide range of programing, including an alumni gallery featuring past presenters like DESU Design and Wüd, a packed schedule of presentations, and a slate of installations and pop-ups—including our very own Dwell Store.

Red Hook-based furniture maker Robert Sukrachand has expanded his practice to add glass and mirror to the wood he uses in his geometric pieces.

Check out a few of the things that caught our editors' eyes at the show, and be sure to stop by to see them all yourself—then swing by the Dwell Store to say hello to our team.  

Westkill's cheerful clocks, coasters, and platters start with raw Northeastern wood and are hand-printed and gilded.

Peg Woodworking's charming furniture begins with artfully made Shaker-simple wood frames created by designer Kate Casey, which she painstakingly embellishes with cotton-cord patterns that reference the traditions of Danish cord-weaving and '70s-style macrame.

The printed textiles created by Emily Diehl of Au Retour start as experiments with block printing, weaving and folding paper, and watercolor sketches before she finishes them digitally.

Self-taught potter Matthew Ward creates abstract-inspired ceramic bowls and vases the reference the art and design of the post-war era.

Molly FitzSimons and Christopher Moore of Noble Goods have recently expanded their line from resin-inlaid hardwood pieces to new "folded" tables and planters, each made with a single seam and covered in washes of poured resin.

The designers at Fahz can create a 3-D printed vase whose form is determined by the profiles of the people of your choice.

A collaboration between Think Fabricate and Resource Furniture, the Kinetic collection features transformable furniture designed to maximize small spaces.