8 of the Coolest Things We Saw at BKLYN DESIGNS
It's been 12 years since the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce introduced BKLYN DESIGNS, its celebration of local makers. This year the show is in a new home and better than ever, with a wide range of Kings Country creatives representing everything from woodworkers to jewelry makers. In addition to the talent on display, BKLYN DESIGNS offers a wide range of programing, including an alumni gallery featuring past presenters like DESU Design and Wüd, a packed schedule of presentations, and a slate of installations and pop-ups—including our very own Dwell Store.
Check out a few of the things that caught our editors' eyes at the show, and be sure to stop by to see them all yourself—then swing by the Dwell Store to say hello to our team.