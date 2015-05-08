8 of the Coolest Things We Saw at BKLYN DESIGNS

It's been 12 years since the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce introduced BKLYN DESIGNS, its celebration of local makers. This year the show is in a new home and better than ever, with a wide range of Kings Country creatives representing everything from woodworkers to jewelry makers. In addition to the talent on display, BKLYN DESIGNS offers a wide range of programing, including an alumni gallery featuring past presenters like DESU Design and Wüd, a packed schedule of presentations, and a slate of installations and pop-ups—including our very own Dwell Store.