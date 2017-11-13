Discover 8 of the Best Mediterranean Homes
Home Tours

Discover 8 of the Best Mediterranean Homes

By Michele Koh Morollo
Countries in the Mediterranean enjoy wonderful warm summers and mild winters, making it a perfect spot for these incredible homes that were designed for casual indoor/outdoor living.

Thanks to the region's pleasant climate and amazing light, a lot of the architecture in the Mediterranean is strongly connected to the outdoors. Such features that support this lifestyle include large terraces, interior patios, courtyards or atriums inspired by Roman villas, columned hallways, or loggias that connect individual rooms. Light-colored walls that reflect sunlight and brighten interiors are also frequently found.

Below, we take a look at eight modern homes in this covetable region that do an amazing job celebrating its warmth and beauty. 

Square Stacks in Aragon, Spain

Set on the edge of Puertos de Beceite national park in Aragon, Spain, and available for vacation rentals, Casa Solo Pezo is a striking concrete square structure that's set on top of a smaller concrete square base.&nbsp;

Designed by the Chilean firm Pezo Von Ellrichshausen, the thoroughly modern residence has an interior layout and proportions that are similar to what's traditionally found in Mediterranean homes that have a strong indoor/outdoor connection.

On the island of Nisyros in the Aegean Sea, Villa Nemésis brings modern design to a 14th-century castle. The villa’s expansive sun terrace, rooftop deck, and alfresco dining area are perfect for enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine and cool Aegean breezes.

Unique to Italy’s Apulia region, a trullo is an ancient hut with a conical roof that dates back to the medieval times. In the commune of Ostuni, you can stay at Brindisi Trulli, a traditional trullo structure that's been restored.

The trullo has been revamped with clean-lined interiors, full-height glass doors and windows, large terraces, and a new solarium.

As the former home of modernist architect Barry Dierks, this French Riviera residence that overlooks the Mediterranean Sea was updated with modern interiors and amenities. However, its white cubic architectural facade from 1926 was kept intact.

Rug designer Nani Marquina and photographer Albert Font created their home in a peaceful corner of the Spanish island of Ibiza. In their living room is a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug that provides bursts of color amidst the overall color scheme of white, ecru, and cream.

The architects discreetly sunk a pool into the roof terrace of the old corral. In order to shade part of the terrace, they designed a freestanding sun shelter. So as not to damage the outer walls of the old building, a galvanized-steel frame is secured to the terrace floor. A bamboo-reed covering projects a soft, filtered light onto the outdoor living area below.

In the coastal town of Cascais in the Portuguese Riviera, this 11,840-square-foot concrete, wood, and glass home designed by Guedes Cruz Architects boasts a pair of large swimming pools on two separate levels.

This three-bedroom villa in the commune of Noto in Sicily has a front portion that’s raised a few feet off the ground and supported by three concrete structures. Its louvered exterior skin can be closed or opened so that guests can enjoy views of the sea from a distance.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Just 25 minutes from the medina of Marrakech, this contemporary Moroccan villa designed by Algerian architect Imaad Rahmouni celebrates Mediterranean living with lush gardens, an indoor/outdoor pool, retractable floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large semi-covered terrace that offers views of the Atlas Mountains.

