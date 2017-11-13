View Photos
Discover 8 of the Best Mediterranean Homes
By Michele Koh Morollo
Countries in the Mediterranean enjoy wonderful warm summers and mild winters, making it a perfect spot for these incredible homes that were designed for casual indoor/outdoor living.
Thanks to the region's pleasant climate and amazing light, a lot of the architecture in the Mediterranean is strongly connected to the outdoors. Such features that support this lifestyle include large terraces, interior patios, courtyards or atriums inspired by Roman villas, columned hallways, or loggias that connect individual rooms. Light-colored walls that reflect sunlight and brighten interiors are also frequently found.
Below, we take a look at eight modern homes in this covetable region that do an amazing job celebrating its warmth and beauty.
Square Stacks in Aragon, Spain
