Discover 8 of the Best Mediterranean Homes

Thanks to the region's pleasant climate and amazing light, a lot of the architecture in the Mediterranean is strongly connected to the outdoors. Such features that support this lifestyle include large terraces, interior patios, courtyards or atriums inspired by Roman villas, columned hallways, or loggias that connect individual rooms. Light-colored walls that reflect sunlight and brighten interiors are also frequently found.



Below, we take a look at eight modern homes in this covetable region that do an amazing job celebrating its warmth and beauty.