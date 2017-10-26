View Photos
7 Modern Hotels in Mexico You Have to Visit
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Thinking of escaping to Mexico for a little R&R? Check in to one of these cool modern hotels and you’ll be having fun in the sun before you know it.
Mexico has certainly upped the ante when it comes to good hospitality design. In fact, the country boasts a number of fine hotels that feature remarkable architecture and interiors. At some of these destinations, traditional Mexican architectural elements—like palapa roofs or local stone—are combined with modern finishings, while others are decked out with vintage furniture or accessorized with archeological finds.
Here are seven modern hotels in Mexico we love.
Chablé Resort & Spa in Merida
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.