7 Modern Hotels in Mexico You Have to Visit
Lifestyle + Travel

7 Modern Hotels in Mexico You Have to Visit

By Michele Koh Morollo
Thinking of escaping to Mexico for a little R&R? Check in to one of these cool modern hotels and you’ll be having fun in the sun before you know it.

Mexico has certainly upped the ante when it comes to good hospitality design. In fact, the country boasts a number of fine hotels that feature remarkable architecture and interiors. At some of these destinations, traditional Mexican architectural elements—like palapa roofs or local stone—are combined with modern finishings, while others are decked out with vintage furniture or accessorized with archeological finds.

Here are seven modern hotels in Mexico we love. 

Chablé Resort & Spa in Merida

A 19th-century estate in the Yucatán jungle was given new life as a modern Mexican hotel with villa-style abodes, bath tubs made from polished rock, and casitas with their own pool and outdoor showers.&nbsp;

Inspired by midcentury architecture in Miami, this hotel located within a yoga retreat community center known as Holistika Tulum is a retro jungle oasis with cool custom-made floor tiles, rattan chairs, and a calming aquamarine color scheme.

Architect Federico Rivera Rio updated traditional beach huts in Oaxaca with palapa roofs, transforming them into stylish, minimalist bungalow hotel rooms with stucco walls, wooden floors, and polished concrete bathrooms.

With architecture by Estudio5 and interiors by Dimore Studio, Casa Fayette is located in a 1940s mansion and is furnished in a contemporary, global style with a splash of art deco opulence.

Located in Mexico City’s skyscraper district of Sante Fe, Distrito Capital includes double-height ceilings and artsy, minimalist rooms. Designed by Diameter Architects, David Cherem, and Isaac Sasson, it features interiors by Joseph Dirand, art by Thomas Glassford, and graphic design by Research Studios and Pablo Rovalo.

Hotel Huayacan, designed by Mexican architect Alfredo Cano of T3arc, is a 40-room hotel that combines brutalist forms with robust local stone.

Modern furniture harmonizes with the old stone columns and walls of a former 19th-century water purification factory in this boutique hotel in Puebla. Archeological finds such as bottles and glass fragments from the old factory were incorporated into the interior design.&nbsp;

