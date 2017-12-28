View Photos
8 Incredible Concrete Homes in Latin America
By Kate Reggev
Beauty, convenience, and simplicity—concrete provides it all in these Latin American homes.
In Latin America, concrete is one of the most prevalent building materials because of its simple ingredients, ability to be mixed on-site, relatively low cost, and resistance to bugs, mildew, or fire. But, it’s also a material that can be incredibly textural, fluid, and sturdy, creating everything from decorative features to structural elements. Here, we take a look at 8 homes throughout the Latin American region that have used concrete to the project’s benefit.
Modern Concrete Home in Peru
